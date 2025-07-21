KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 — The decision on whether Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matin’s parents, Zaim Ikhwan Zahari and Ismanira Abdul Manaf, will be called to defend themselves or acquitted by the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court on charges of neglecting the six-year-old autistic child to the point of causing physical harm to him, will be known today.

Judge Dr Syahliza Warnoh is scheduled to give the decision at the end of the prosecution case at 9 am.

If the court decides that the prosecution has succeeded in proving a prima facie case against Ismanira and Zaim Ikhwan, then they will be called to defend themselves, while if not, the two accused will be released and acquitted of the charges.

On April 24, the prosecution closed the case after calling 28 prosecution witnesses throughout the 20-day trial which began on February 4.

Among the prosecution witnesses called to testify were the first person to find Zayn Rayyan’s body, Faizul Najib Abd Munaim, Auni Afiqah Abas who was Zayn Rayyan’s caregiver, forensic medical consultant Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan, three investigating officers and two 10-year-old child witnesses.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Raja Zaizul Faridah Raja Zaharudin, Aqharie Durranie Aziz and Nur Sabrina Zubairi, while lawyers Haresh Mahadevan, Ramzani Idris and Lavanesh Haresh represented both accused.

Zaim Ikhwan and Ismanira, both aged 30, were charged with neglecting Zayn Rayyan in a manner likely to cause physical harm to the victim in the vicinity of Block R, Idaman Apartment, Damansara Damai up to the nearby river area between 12 noon on Dec 5 and 9.55 pm on Dec 6, 2023.

They were charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 read with Section 34 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment or a fine of RM50,000 or both, if convicted.

Zayn Rayyan, 6, was reported missing on December 5, 2023 and his body was found the next day in a stream near his house. — Bernama