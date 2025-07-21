PUTRAJAYA, July 21 — The government will not obstruct any vote of confidence from being tabled in Parliament, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said today.

New Straits Times quoted him saying he had instructed Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul to allow such a motion to proceed if submitted.

“If there is a motion today, the very first day of Parliament, I will wait for the vote of no confidence. If they have the majority, go ahead. That is our system,” he reportedly said during the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly.

He added that any move to unseat the government through unconstitutional means would be unlawful and risk destabilising the country.

Malay Mail understands that so far there is no plan from the Opposition to table a no-confidence motion, despite a meeting to galvanise the disparate parties chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Friday.

Johari said over the weekend that the current sitting will be focusing on the 13th Malaysia Plan instead.

Today’s remark echoed the one Anwar made on Saturday, where he stressed that issues should be addressed comprehensively through dialogue rather than incitement or emotional appeals, including demands for his resignation.

Anwar said detractors should just table a motion of non-confidence against him in Parliament if they really have support, rather than organising a protest scheduled for this Saturday,

Yesterday, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar reminded civil servants not to participate in a rally scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday.

He said it is inappropriate for civil servants to join such a gathering, as doing so would be inconsistent with the principle of ‘Loyalty to King and Country’, as enshrined in the Rukunegara.

The police previously said it expects between 10,000 to 15,000 participants to attend the ‘Himpunan Turun Anwar’ rally scheduled for July 26.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail assured the public that police would handle security control during the rally in a professional manner, but reminded all parties to comply with the provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.