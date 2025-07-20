KUALA LUMPUR July 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is exploring the use of closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems to monitor and act against motorists who encroach into bicycle lanes.

The proposal was floated to improve cyclist safety without the need for constant on-ground enforcement, Putrajaya JPJ assistant director (operations) Mohd Alifarihan Abdullah said today.

“We can’t be there 24/7, but if we install CCTVs at key points, we can record evidence and take appropriate action.

“We know bicycle lanes and emergency lanes are encroached regularly creating hazardous situations.

“We’ve seen cases where motorcycles are clearly in the wrong lane, and with video evidence, we can issue summonses or even arrest repeat offenders,” ,” he said during a town hall session titled ‘Public Roads Don’t Belong to Bicycle Gangs’ at Pantai Dalam here.

The public talk was moderated by former sports minister Khairy Jamaluddin, an avid cyclist who has experienced a nasty fall into a pothole while cycling.

JPJ assistant director (operations) Mohd Alifarihan Abdullah speaks during a public forum titled ‘Public Roads Don’t Belong to Bicycle Gangs’ at Pantai Dalam, Kuala Lumpur on July 20, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Cycling advocacy has grown in recent years, but so too have conflicts between cyclists and other road users.

A recent video clip shared online showing an MRT feeder bus driving close to a group of cyclists who were riding abreast on a narrow street, leading to a brief confrontation reignited debate over road safety.

During the town hall session, other speakers pointed to common offences committed by both groups, such as cyclists ignoring traffic lights or veering across lanes, and motorcyclists entering bicycle paths.

The JPJ officer noted that while laws do exist to protect cyclists, enforcement is difficult due to vague practices and inconsistent road behaviour, particularly when cyclists ride two-abreast.

Alifarihan said that “many cyclists themselves are not fully compliant” with traffic rules in real life.

“Some prefer riding in long columns, others in pairs, and that creates a grey area for enforcement. We need to modernise our approach to make cycling safer,” he added.