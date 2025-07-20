KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Ministry of Health (MOH) said that the use of hurtful language is among the forms of workplace bullying to be addressed in its new guidelines, set to be launched this October.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted saying that the Guidelines for Managing Bullying, which apply to government clinics and hospitals, define verbal bullying to include insults, threats, mockery and humiliation.

“The guidelines specify that the use of hurtful, insulting, threatening, mocking or humiliating language towards an individual constitutes verbal bullying in the workplace,” he was quoted saying by Berita Harian.

“While specific words are not listed, any use of offensive language — particularly if repeated — can be considered bullying, subject to investigation and the context of the incident.”

Dzulkefly had on July 12 announced the guidelines were complete and would be launched in conjunction with World Mental Health Month, before being distributed to all MOH healthcare facilities.

The guidelines aim to support the psychosocial wellbeing of MOH staff, strengthen internal reporting systems like the MyHelp platform, and promote a safer, more harmonious workplace.

They also outline steps for recognising, preventing and addressing workplace bullying, including reporting procedures and intervention measures for individuals and institutions.

The MyHelp Portal, launched on October 1, 2022, allows online complaints to be submitted, with investigations completed within 15 working days depending on the case’s complexity.

This comes as the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) and activist group Hartal Doktor Kontrak urged for such a guideline to be formalised.

In Parliament in February, Dzulkefly said house officers were often the main victims of workplace bullying, which needed to be curbed by improving the working environment.