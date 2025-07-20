BANTING, July 20 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and the Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Norashikin participated in the KITA X Pesta Kelaut@Pantai Kelanang 2025 Run held here today.

The royal couple arrived at the venue at 7.30am and were welcomed by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

The run, involving more than 1,000 participants and divided into two categories, namely five kilometres (km) and three km, was flagged-off by Sultan Sharafuddin, who then joined in the run then agreed to see off more than 1,000 participants in two categories, namely five kilometers (km) and three km, before agreeing to participate in the run.

Before leaving, the Sultan and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor visited the exhibition booths by the participating government agencies and local entrepreneurs.

The royal couple also took time to watch the Pertandingan Sukan Rakyat Pesta Kelaut 2025, which featured traditional games such as pillow fighting, slippery pole climbing, beach tug of war, and coconut bowling. — Bernama