PORT DICKSON, July 20 — The Madani government is strong because it adheres to the principles and spirit of unity among its coalition partners, as well as their shared commitment to developing the country, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He acknowledged that while each party within the Madani government may hold different beliefs and stances, their unity and cooperation remain exemplary.

“Alhamdulillah, although we are a coalition of parties with different stances and beliefs, the spirit to develop the country makes the cooperation and spirit extraordinary.

“I want to thank Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Dr) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (Barisan Nasional Chairman), (Datuk Seri) Fadillah Yusof (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) and all other colleagues for their unwavering spirit of unity,” he said.

The prime minister said this at the Kenduri Rakyat programme held in conjunction with the Madani Ukhwah programme and the Madani Government Administration and Parliamentarians’ Retreat in Kampung Pachitan here today.

The event was also attended by Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Also present were the cabinet members and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Madani Government, including Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who is also Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that the Madani Government is a caring administration that remains committed to listening to and understanding the voices of the people.

He said that although the country’s macroeconomic indicators reflect positive trends, such as increased investment and a declining unemployment rate, the government is fully aware that many challenges persist at the grassroots level.

“In terms of macroeconomics, we are seeing improved performance, stronger investment inflows, and a reduction in the unemployment rate. However, I am fully aware that many people at the grassroots level are still facing hardships,” he said.

“That is why the Madani Government is a government that cares... We have to listen to the people’s voices, don’t leave the norm, don’t ignore the voices of the grassroots,” he said.

A total of 143 MPs participated in the Madani Government Leadership Ukhuwah Programme held in conjunction with the Madani Government Administration and Parliamentarians’ Retreat here. — Bernama