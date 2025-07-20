KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — PAS has reportedly played down the absence of president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang from a recent meeting chaired by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin involving other Opposition parties.

Malaysiakini quoted Abdul Hadi’s deputy Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man saying the Marang MP had prior commitments and was unable to attend the meeting.

“Coincidentally, the president had to attend a programme which he was invited to much earlier,” he reportedly said.

Tuan Ibrahim added that proposals discussed at the meeting would be brought up at the PN supreme council meeting for further deliberation.

The reason why Abdul Hadi did not send a representative to the meeting remains unclear.

Yesterday, PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden reportedly said he was not informed of the meting.

He was quoted suggesting that the party’s top leadership may have known about the meeting and expressed support for such engagements to unite the opposition.

Despite that, Afnan said the meeting could have carried more weight if PAS leadership had been present and the Islamist party would likely have joined the meeting if they had been invited.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin had on Friday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

PN component parties Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party were present — but not PAS.

Other parties represented included Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Pejuang Tanahair, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), People’s Progressive Party, Berjasa, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai), and Malaysian Advancement Party.