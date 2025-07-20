KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming has today implored all MPs to support a proposed amendment to enforce community service orders against offenders caught littering.

Nga said the proposed amendment is aimed at ensuring the success of Visit Malaysia 2026, as the country renews its push to bring in 35.6 million tourists in 2026.

“We want to ensure that when tourists visit Malaysia, it is clean and attractive, which is why we are asking for the cooperation of all MPs to support this law unanimously, as it has been proven effective in developed countries like Sweden, Japan and Singapore.

“Now is the time. We can’t wait. We will make sure the law comes into force this year itself,” he told reporters after a walkabout for the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Week here.

Under the new law, Nga said offenders will assist municipal workers in sanitation activity such as road sweeping, drainage cleaning and toilet washing for a period of 12 hours as part of their community service order.

A check on the Malaysian Parliament website showed that both the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Bill (Amendment) 2025 and the Street, Drainage and Building Bill (Amendment) 2025 are scheduled for First Reading on July 21.

In February, the ministry had announced its plan to implement a community service order of up to 12 hours for minor littering offences through amendments to the relevant acts.

Through these amendments, failure to comply with the community service order may result in a fine ranging from RM2,000 to RM10,000.

The ministry said the proposed measure aims to educate the public on the importance of cleanliness and discourage the irresponsible disposal of small waste in public areas.