SHAH ALAM, July 20 — Parti Pejuang Tanahair has reportedly expressed openness to the formation of an Opposition alliance, following the meeting chaired by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir also said yesterday that Pejuang may consider an electoral pact with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to avoid clashes and overlapping seats in the 16th general election (GE16).

“For example, Pejuang withdrew from defending four seats — Jitra and Anak Bukit in Kedah, and Jeram and Batang Kali in Selangor — which ultimately led to victories for PN.

“At the time, we handed over those seats entirely to PN and campaigned for them to ensure they won. And it worked,” he was quoted saying by Utusan Malaysia.

Pejuang previously formed its pact Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) with Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), Berjasa, and National Indian Muslim Alliance Party for the 15th general election.

Mukhriz said Pejuang welcomes a dialogue with any group and has been consistent in raising issues affecting the public.

He also said the party has always leaned closer to PN and participated in its programmes without feeling out of place.

Despite that, Mukhriz said any potential cooperation with PN or other parties would depend on current political developments.

“If there is alignment in our positions, then cooperation is possible. The idea of joining PN as a coalition member is still open for discussion,” he said.

“In our meeting yesterday, no final decision was made on the form of collaboration that could be established,” he added, referring to the one called by Muhyiddin.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Muhyiddin had on Friday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

PN component parties Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party were present — but not PAS.

Other parties represented included Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), People’s Progressive Party, Berjasa, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai), and Malaysian Advancement Party.