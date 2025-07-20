KLANG, July 20 — The man who was seen trying to squeeze his four-wheel drive between other vehicles and threatening other road users on the Selat Klang Highway on Thursday, as captured in a viral video, has claimed he was on his way to his mother’s house because she had suffered a fall.

Klang Utara police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao said that following the incident, the 29-year-old man turned up at the Traffic Division of the Klang Utara Police Headquarters here, accompanied by his lawyer, to lodge a report at about 10 pm yesterday.

“Based on his statement, the suspect said he was heading to his mother’s house to take her to the hospital after she fell at home,” he said in a statement today.

He said the man was detained at 1.30 am to undergo a urine test, which came back negative for drugs, and was released on police bail at 3 am.

He added that the case has been reclassified under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving.

Local media reported yesterday that police were tracking down the driver involved in the incident based on the viral video. — Bernama