JOHOR BAHRU, July 20 — An e-hailing driver and a Singaporean passenger died after the car they were travelling in crashed into a lorry at Kilometre 9, Jalan Johor Bahru–Air Hitam heading to Skudai, this morning.

North Johor Bahru district police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said the incident occurred at about 11.27 am when a Perodua Bezza car driven by a 48-year-old local man was believed to have lost control before hitting the left rear of a Mitsubishi Fuso lorry.

“The car, believed to be travelling from Johor Bahru to Skudai, was carrying a 27-year-old Singaporean male passenger.

“As a result of the collision, the car driver suffered serious head injuries and was confirmed dead at the scene while his passenger died while receiving treatment at Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA), Johor Bahru,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, he said the lorry driver, a 28-year-old local man, did not suffer any injuries.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

He also called on the public with information regarding the incident to contact Investigating Officer, Inspector Zulhisyam Aziz at 019-7432966 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama