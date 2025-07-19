KOTA BHARU, July 19 — PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden reportedly said he was not informed of Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s recent meeting with Opposition parties outside the coalition.

Free Malaysia Today quoted him suggesting that the party’s top leadership may have known about the meeting and expressed support for such engagements to unite the opposition.

“I have no information regarding the meeting. Maybe top leadership is aware of it,” he told reporters after officiating the Kelantan PAS Youth annual general meeting here.

“However, I think it’s good to have such a meeting to strengthen the opposition beyond partisan politics. I guess Muhyiddin was playing his role as PN chief.”

Despite that, Afnan said the meeting could have carried more weight if PAS leadership had been present and the Islamist party would likely have joined the meeting if they had been invited.

“I’m not sure of the technicalities behind the meeting, but I feel PAS’ presence would have strengthened it,” he reportedly said.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

PN component parties Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party were present — but not PAS.

Other parties represented included Muda, Parti Pejuang Tanahair, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), People’s Progressive Party, Berjasa, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai), and Malaysian Advancement Party.