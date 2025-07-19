KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

On Facebook, Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

“All those in attendance gave very positive feedback on the proposal,” said Muhyiddin posted.

“God willing, I will present the views raised during this meeting at the upcoming Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council Meeting.”

Among those present were Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and other PN components — Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai from Gerakan, and Malaysian Indian People’s Party president Punithan Paramsiven.

Leaders from Islamist party PAS, also a PN component, were notably absent.

Also attending were Parti Pejuang Tanahair president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) deputy chair S Arutchelvan, and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) acting president Amira Aisya.

Others included Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali, and People’s Progressive Party youth chief Sathiah Sudakaran.

Berjasa president Zamani Ibrahim, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai) president P Ramasamy, and Malaysian Advancement Party president P Waytha Moorthy also took part.

Pejuang, Putra and Berjasa were formerly in the Gerakan Tanah Air coalition, which failed to make inroads in the 15th general election.