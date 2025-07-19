BANGI, July 19 —Tengku Permaisuri Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, has been proclaimed as the first Chancellor of Universiti Islam Selangor (UIS).

The Letter of Appointment was officially conferred by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, during the university’s 27th Proclamation and Convocation Ceremony held in Kajang today.

Their Highnesses arrived at the Dewan Sultan Idris Shah, UIS, at 9 am, accompanied by Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

Also in attendance were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Sultan Sharafuddin also presented appointment letters to Senator Datuk Salehuddin Saidin as Pro-Chancellor I and Datuk Mohamad Adzib Mohd Isa as Pro-Chancellor II. — Bernama