KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) has today denied that it is joining Perikatan Nasional (PN) after meeting the latter’s chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday.

It said in a statement that PSM said it accepted the invitation in line with its policy of attending discussions initiated by any political party.

“Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin put forward several proposals, including the idea of an understanding among opposition parties,” said PSM deputy chairman S. Arutchelvan.

“PSM welcomed the discussion and shared our views and position; however, no decision has been made for PSM to join Perikatan Nasional (PN) or any new coalition.”

The party stressed it currently only has a political understanding with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) and Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM).

PSM said it has previously had similar arrangements with Gagasan Demokrasi Rakyat (GDR) and Pakatan Rakyat (PR).

The party reiterated that any coalition decision must go through the PSM Congress.

It added that such decisions are guided by the party’s principle of Democratic Centralism.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday said he held a meeting with leaders of several opposition parties to discuss forming a coalition focused on national interests.

Muhyiddin said the proposed coalition aims to provide a united opposition front and reinforce the check and balance function in and out of Parliament.

PN component parties Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party were present — but not PAS.

Other parties represented included Muda, Parti Pejuang Tanahair, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), People’s Progressive Party, Berjasa, United for the Rights of Malaysians Party (Urimai), and Malaysian Advancement Party.