PERMATANG PAUH, July 19 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hinted that an important announcement for the people regarding measures to address the cost of living will be made next week.

He said the Finance Ministry is currently refining proposals that can be announced immediately to ease the burden on the people and address current issues.

“Now, every week the Finance Ministry team is examining measures that the Prime Minister can announce in a short time and can help address the people’s problems.

“If not Monday, Tuesday… give me two, three more days to refine it. I will announce it later. Pray for the best, God willing,” he said when speaking at the Launching Ceremony of the Bumiputera Master Plan, Tunas MADANI and JKPSB Housing Project at Dewan Besar, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Penang Branch, here, today.

According to the Prime Minister, the government is currently looking for the best approach to balance the rising cost of living with the country’s fiscal capacity, given that existing expenditure on assistance such as the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) and civil servant salary increases has reached billions of ringgit.

On July 14, Anwar hinted at the matter through a post on Facebook with a poster reading “Coming Soon”, along with the message: “An Extraordinary Appreciation for Malaysians. With Malaysiaku.”

The post caught the attention of netizens who generally expressed excitement and anticipation for the announcement which is expected to provide comprehensive benefits to the people. — Bernama