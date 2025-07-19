KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Dozens of Malaysians protested near the US embassy in the capital on Friday, calling for President Donald Trump’s nomination as envoy to the Southeast Asian nation to be rejected.

Trump nominated right-wing commentator Nick Adams, known for his outspoken views and strong pro-Israel stance, as ambassador to multicultural, Muslim-majority Malaysia a week ago.

Protesters chanted “Reject Nick Adams” and “Destroy America” and held up posters depicting Adams with a red cross over his face.

Other placards read: “No space for racists and Islamophobes in Malaysia.”

The marchers, organised by the youth wings of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) coalition, submitted a memorandum to the embassy near the centre of Kuala Lumpur.

They urged the US government to withdraw Adams’s nomination and “consider a candidate who is more professional, moderate, and attuned to the importance of Southeast Asia’s regional stability”.

Around 90 police officers watched the peaceful demonstration and redirected traffic.

Adams, 40, was born in Australia and is a naturalised US citizen.

“Single. Alpha Male. Wildly Successful. Built like a Greek God. President Trump’s favourite author,” Adams has described himself on social media platform X.

He has also said on X that “if you stand with Palestine you stand with radical Islamic terrorists and Jew hatred”.

Malaysia has no diplomatic ties with Israel and has repeatedly condemned its actions in Gaza and elsewhere.

Trump nominated Nick Adams, an outspoken and self-proclaimed 'alpha male' a week ago for the envoy job that commentators said needed a keen grasp of the complexities of the multicultural and Muslim-majority country. — AFP pic

‘No paid holiday’

Kuala Lumpur and Washington are also locked in tariff negotiations after the Trump administration threatened to slap a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Malaysia.

Diplomats agreed that Adams’s nomination, which has yet to be confirmed, has placed Anwar’s government in a delicate position.

It must negotiate a trade deal with Washington as an August 1 deadline approaches while also trying to mitigate growing calls to reject Adams’s appointment to the country of 34.5 million people.

Anwar said it was too early for his government to decide whether to accept Adams’s nomination.

“The government will surely give consideration (to the public’s views) and to also preserve the dignity as well as the good relations between Malaysia and the US,” Anwar told The Star newspaper.

Raja Ahmad Iskandar Fareez, a 36-year-old protester, told AFP: “The ambassadorship to Malaysia is not a paid holiday job for any loyalist… or any Tom, Dick or Nick.”

“In a very uncertain world that we are living in today, we need a skilful diplomat with a steady hand that understands the culture, that understands the nuances of Malaysia.”

Adams said online shortly after his nomination that it was “nothing short of a lifetime’s honour to take the President’s goodwill and spread it to the great people of Malaysia”. — AFP

