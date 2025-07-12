KUALA LUMPUR, July 12 — United States president Donald Trump has announced that conservative commentator and self-described “alpha male” Nick Adams will be nominated as the new US ambassador to Malaysia.

The selection has stirred conversations online, given Adams’ controversial profile and background.

But who exactly is Adams — besides his reported penchant for the so-called “breastaurant” called Hooters?

From Sydney to Star-Spangled Banner

He is an Australian-American personality known for his outspoken online presence and media commentary.

Born in Sydney, Australia, he is currently in his early 40s.

Adams became an American citizen in 2021, after immigrating to the US in 2012.

He rose to prominence in 2016 when Trump praised his book Green Card Warrior as a “must-read” on social media, according to Politico.

How a Trump fan becomes a diplomat

Adams is a well-known supporter of Trump, often vocal on social media about his admiration for the US president.

While he has no formal diplomatic experience, he has frequently appeared at Trump rallies and has been a vocal critic of liberal policies and figures.

His alignment with Trump’s political ideology has made him a controversial but steadfast supporter of his administration’s policies.

Despite his high-profile media presence, Adams does not hold traditional diplomatic experience.

His background mainly revolves around online commentary, political activism, and media appearances.

However, according to the American Foreign Service Association website, approximately 30 per cent of US chief-of-mission positions are typically filled by political appointees rather than career diplomats.

Crooked Joe Biden's legacy is one of disaster, criminality and corruption. It has sadly claimed yet another victim.As I was eating my fifth breakfast steak this morning while reading Bloomberg, I read a report that Hooters is preparing to file for bankruptcy.Bidenflation,... pic.twitter.com/QzP645UFea — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 21, 2025

Controversies surrounding him

Adams’ outspoken nature has not come without controversy.

He is particularly active on X, where his posts frequently draw criticism — especially for espousing toxic masculine views.

Adams is known for his provocative commentary, which includes educating young male followers on “cologne rules,” how to flirt, assert dominance, with the self-professed “alpha male” telling fans to avoid “beta things.”

His social media presence has also been stained by Islamophobic remarks.

Adams reportedly denigrated Trump’s political rivals as supporters of Islam and railed against purported efforts to “teach Islam in schools”.

In a 2022 tweet, he also questioned the late Pope Francis’ remark telling Greek Christians to love Muslims.

“Pope Francis recently flew to Greece to tell Christians to love Muslims. Why doesn’t he fly to Iraq and tell Muslims to love Christians?” he wrote on X.

His interests are equally notorious — Adams reportedly enjoys rare stakes and making crass jokes.

Mr. President, thank you for the honor of a lifetime. In your America, all dreams come true. It will be my honor to represent the United States of America in Malaysia. To the esteemed Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I look forward to a confirmation process... pic.twitter.com/SRyTEnCpwS — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) July 10, 2025

What has Adams said about the nomination?

Following the nomination announcement, Nick Adams took to X to express his gratitude and excitement.

In a video message, he extended his appreciation to Trump for the opportunity and stated that he is looking forward to working with the Malaysian government.

“To the men and women throughout Malaysia, I can’t wait to experience your noble culture and learn much from you,” he said.

The post received mixed reactions as some followers congratulated him on his new role, while others took the opportunity to poke fun at Adams, referencing his controversial past, including his posts about Hooters, alpha male behaviours and other provocative online commentary.

If confirmed, Adams would replace Edgard Kagan, a career diplomat who was nominated by former president Joe Biden in May 2023.