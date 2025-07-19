KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Port Dickson in Negeri Sembilan and Johan Setia in Selangor recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings as of 4 pm today.

According to the Environment Department’s Air Pollutant Index Management System (APIMS) website, Port Dickson registered an API reading of 124, while Johan Setia recorded 109.

Meanwhile, 60 other areas recorded moderate API levels, including Banting, Selangor (94), Cheras, Kuala Lumpur (89), Nilai, Negeri Sembilan (86), Kota Bharu, Kelantan (85), Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu (84) and Sungai Petani, Kedah (83).

API readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy), while 300 and above are hazardous.

The API data is released hourly, based on readings from 68 air quality monitoring stations nationwide. — Bernama