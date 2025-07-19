KUCHING, July 19 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) has expressed serious concern over an allegation involving the mortuary of a public hospital in Sarawak, stressing that it will not tolerate any form of misconduct, abuse of power, or corruption.

Sarawak Health Director Dr Veronica Lugah said the allegation was reported by an online media platform on July 17 in an article titled “Hospital mortuary ‘dominated’ by gangsters, says ex-doctor.”

In the report, a former doctor claimed that gang members would often show up as soon as a death was reported in the emergency department or hospital wards, sometimes even before the death was officially confirmed.

“MOH takes every allegation raised seriously and affirms its full commitment to upholding the integrity and credibility of the country’s public healthcare services,” she said in a recent statement.

According to Dr Veronica, the handling of deceased persons at government hospitals is entirely the responsibility of the deceased’s next of kin or family members.

“Hospitals do not provide funeral management services, and families are given full freedom to choose any funeral service company they trust, without any form of coercion or interference from hospital staff,” she explained.

In line with existing guidelines and regulations, she emphasised that healthcare personnel are prohibited from acting as intermediaries or agents in funeral arrangements.

“Any violation of this directive may result in disciplinary action under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993,” Dr Veronica added.

She also encouraged members of the public to lodge complaints regarding misconduct or non-compliance by healthcare personnel through the ministry’s official complaint channels.

“If there are elements of coercion, threats, or behaviour resembling gangsterism, a police report should be made immediately so that the authorities can investigate and take appropriate action,” she said. — The Borneo Post