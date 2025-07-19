SEREMBAN, July 19 — The people of Negeri Sembilan have been urged to refrain from open burning, which could further deteriorate air quality and affect public health.

State Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives and Consumers Action Committee chairman S. Veerapan said that although the Air Pollutant Index (API) reading in the state remains at a moderate level, the Department of Environment (DOE) will intensify patrols to curb open burning.

He added that the risk of open fires is particularly high in plantations and bush areas that are easily flammable during dry weather conditions.

“The public is prohibited from carrying out any form of open burning, and any such activity should be reported immediately to the DOE.

“The public is also advised to limit outdoor activities if the API reading exceeds unhealthy levels,” he said in a statement today.

Veerapan added that the current haze situation affecting several areas on the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia is due to increased hotspot activity in Sumatra and Kalimantan, Indonesia. — Bernama