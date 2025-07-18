PUTRAJAYA, July 18 — Malaysia has strongly condemned the recent Israeli Zionist regime airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon, describing them as a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of both countries.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry, widely known as Wisma Putra, said the attacks in Damascus and the Druze city of Syria, as well as in the Bekaa Valley of Lebanon, were a violation of the United Nations Charter, humanitarian law and international human rights law.

“The strikes resulted in the deaths of hundreds of people, including civilians.

“The international community must not tolerate the continued aggression by the Israeli Zionist regime against other countries, threatening regional and international peace and security,” said the statement.

Malaysia also called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to exercise its charter-mandated responsibility to end the cycle of violence, towards achieving lasting peace and stability in the region.

The ministry also advised Malaysians in the affected areas to seek consular assistance if needed.

The Embassy of Malaysia in Amman, Jordan, can be reached by phone at +962 6590 2400 / +962 78590 2400 (duty officer) or by email at [email protected]

The Embassy of Malaysia in Beirut, Lebanon, can be contacted by phone at +961 7677 2527 / +961 7138 0063 (duty officer) or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama