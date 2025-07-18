ALOR SETAR, July 18 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has reportedly said he has no intention of returning as prime minister for a third time should Perikatan Nasional (PN) assume federal power.

The former prime minister, who just turned 100, said he is no longer suited to lead but would continue to offer his advice based on his decades of political experience.

“I’m old now, 100 years old. I can’t deliver fiery speeches like I used to. I’m not trying to take the place of the younger generation.

“We welcome young people. I’m not looking to be prime minister again — twice was enough,” he was quoted saying by Sinar Harian at the Himpunan Mandat Negarawan rally here yesterday.

“But I do want to offer some advice because I’ve been prime minister for 24 years, and I’ve been in politics for over 80,” he added,

Dr Mahathir claimed that a PN-led administration would be open to advice and capable of solving key issues such as poverty.

“If we change the government, we’ll have a prime minister who is open to advice. I believe many problems can be solved, including the issue of poverty,” he said.

He said tackling poverty should be a government priority and that PN could deliver on this.

“The government must prioritise solving the problem of poverty. PN can do this — PN can reduce poverty. That’s our hope, and that’s why we’re holding this rally,” he said.

The Himpunan Mandat Negarawan rally organised PN was a precursor to Turun Anwar, a larger event set for July 26 in Kuala Lumpur, aimed at pressuring Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to resign.