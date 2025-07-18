KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A trader whose video went viral for acting aggressively towards the police pleaded not guilty at the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of using criminal force by brandishing a machete to intimidate public servants.

Izat Saini @ Zaini, 43, was charged with committing the offence against Insp Fitri Farhan Wan Chik and Corporal Mohd Harris Lingam at the site of an operation by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), with the intent of scaring the public servants from carrying out their lawful duties.

The offence was allegedly committed at the junction of Jalan 4/76B, Desa Pandan, here, at 11.17 am on July 15, and is framed under Section 353 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Farhanah Arul Hisham, while lawyer Fadhli Sutris represented Izat.

Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz granted the accused bail of RM2,500 with one surety and set Sept 2 for case mention.

On July 15, Bernama reported that a man was arrested after going on a rampage and swinging a machete at enforcement officers during an operation to demolish illegal structures in Desa Pandan. — Bernama