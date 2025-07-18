JOHOR BARU, July 18 — Sixteen school children were hospitalised after the school bus they were in flipped and overturned after hitting an open pothole along Jalan Abdul Samad here.

The children were rushed to Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) where they were treated for a host of injuries, including broken hands and fingers, according to Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

“I have received the latest updates from the hospital and the school regarding the condition of the victims, and I assure that all the affected students will receive the best medical care and health monitoring,” he said in a Facebook post.

“The authorities are also conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to identify the exact cause and to ensure appropriate action is taken to safeguard student safety in the future.”

The accident involved three students from SMK Mohd Khalid, three from SMK Aminuddin Baki, and 10 from SJKT Jalan Yahya Awal here.

He said the incident was unfortunate as it involved the safety of students.

“Let us all pray for the swift recovery of all the injured students, and may all matters concerning them and their families be eased,” he added.