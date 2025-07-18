TAWAU, July 18 — The use of MYJalan, an application for road users to file complaints regarding road damage, is still low in Sabah, said Deputy Minister of Works Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

In this regard, he said Sabahans who are facing problems with damaged roads, whether village, state or federal roads, should take advantage of MYJalan to ensure that damaged roads can be repaired immediately.

“There are too few people in Sabah who use the MYJalan application, I hope that they would access MYJalan application to express their dissatisfaction with the implementation of roads.

“We will forward complaints to the responsible parties, if the road involves a tourist area or an agricultural road, we will forward it to the relevant parties, if the road is an urban road, we will forward it to the relevant local authorities,” he said.

He told reporters after reviewing the progress of the construction project of additional Army Forces Family Housing (RKAT) of various classes at Kabota Camp here yesterday.

Ahmad said that MYJalan, which was developed by the government in 2023, would practise a no wrong door policy system and complaints regarding state, federal and village roads would be forwarded to the relevant parties for further action.

Meanwhile, he said that concession companies that are given the responsibility of maintaining federal roads must ensure that damaged roads, including potholes, are repaired immediately.

“The concessionaires are required to patch any potholes within less than 24 hours, this is the standard operating procedure in the federal road maintenance agreement,” he added.

Ahmad said the Works Ministry would not compromise on road safety and concessionaires must ensure that the road conditions are safe and smooth. — Bernama