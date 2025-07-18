KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A celebrity preacher previously implicated in a sexual molestation case highlighted by PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has reportedly been charged in court, police have confirmed.

Harian Metro cited Senior Asst Comm Siti Kamsiah Hassan, head of Bukit Aman’s Sexual, Abuse and Child Investigation Division (D11), confirming that eight police reports were lodged against the preacher.

“The sexual molestation cases involving the celebrity preacher in Penang are currently being heard in court,” she reportedly said.

“All the victims are male teenagers aged between 13 and 16.”

She said the incidents occurred in Penang and Kedah, with charges filed in 2023, 2024 and this year.

Nurul Izzah previously alleged on Facebook that the preacher had exploited young boys’ interests in nasyid music to carry out his acts.

She said the victim later lodged a police report after experiencing the alleged harassment.

Nurul Izzah pledged to stand by the victims after the preacher was said to have filed a lawsuit against the victim’s family, demanding a public apology.