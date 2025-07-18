KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A temporary road diversion will be activated in stages tonight between the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza and the UPM Interchange at KM309.7 (both directions) to facilitate gantry installation works.

In a statement, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (Plus) said the works will take place from 12.01am to 5am.

During this period, southbound traffic from Sungai Besi Toll heading to UPM, Kajang or Bangi will be diverted to the BHP petrol station route after entering the toll plaza.

“Northbound traffic from Bangi or Kajang heading to Kuala Lumpur or Sungai Besi will be diverted at the UPM Toll Plaza and redirected to the Sungai Besi Expressway (Besraya) as an alternative route,” read the statement.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys and follow traffic signs and instructions from Plus personnel on site.

For the latest traffic updates, users can refer to the Plus App, PUTRI virtual assistant, X @plustrafik, selected electronic message boards (VMS), or call the PlusLine at 1800-88-0000 for assistance. — Bernama