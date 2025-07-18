KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad has been appointed acting Kuala Lumpur police chief, effective today.

He replaces Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa, who was appointed director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) on June 25.

The handover-of-duties ceremony was held at the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters (IPK) and witnessed by Datuk Hamzah Ahmad, director of Bukit Aman’s Integrity and Standards Compliance Department.

Hamzah, in his speech, said the handover-of-duties ceremony was not merely symbolic or an administrative process, but reflected trust, responsibility, and the determination to uphold that trust for the benefit of the people and the nation.

He also congratulated Mohamed Usuf on his appointment as acting Kuala Lumpur police chief until a new chief is named.

“I am confident that with his extensive experience, credibility, and leadership, this contingent will continue to achieve success, maintain stability, and earn the respect of the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rusdi, in his speech, expressed his appreciation to the Kuala Lumpur contingent police personnel for their commitment to ensuring the success of various initiatives throughout his more than a year of service.

“I urge them to continue carrying this responsibility with an unwavering spirit. We are not only safeguarding security but also upholding the trust of the community and the future of the nation,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the Kuala Lumpur police chief’s monthly assembly, Rusdi said index crime statistics in Kuala Lumpur for the first six months of this year recorded a 28 per cent drop compared with the same period last year.

“Violent crime decreased by 29 per cent, from 790 cases in 2024 to 563 cases in 2025 for the same period. Property crime also recorded a 27 per cent drop, from 3,377 cases in 2024 to 2,453 cases this year,” he added. — Bernama