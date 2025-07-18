KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — A graphic designer pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of improper use of the network facilities by posting offensive remarks that insulted Islam.

Yeo Li Yin, 47, was charged with making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications with the intent to annoy others using the Twitter application under the profile name ‘Liyin Yeo’ on June 19, 2023.

The post was seen at the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department Office, Wangsa Maju, near here at 2.15 pm on June 22, 2023.

The charge, under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, provides a fine of up to RM50,000 or imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year or both and shall be subject to a further fine of RM1,000 for each day the offence continues after conviction.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi allowed Yeo bail of RM7,000 with one surety and set Sept 8 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Zaberi appeared for the prosecution, while Yeo was represented by lawyer Rajsurian Pillai. — Bernama