WELLINGTON, July 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi expressed regret over the actions of certain quarters who belittled his working visit to New Zealand.

He said such criticisms were inappropriate and served only to undermine his efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and explore new opportunities for Malaysia.

“In every working visit, my primary objective is to acquire knowledge, exchange experiences, and identify strategic areas that can benefit the country and the people,” he said.

“Politics will always be a subject of discussion among politicians, be it ministers, deputy prime ministers, or even prime ministers who are abroad, but such cynicism should not be entertained.

“What is important in working visits, or official visits, are valuable opportunities to gain insights and discover areas not yet developed in Malaysia, which can then be explored,” he told Malaysian journalists at the end of a five-day working visit to New Zealand here today.

Also present were Malaysian High Commissioner to New Zealand Mazita Marzuki and John K Samuel, the Undersecretary of the Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam and Oceania Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said that sincerity and openness to feedback, and a willingness to learn from other countries should be prioritised-rather than being caught in a cycle of unconstructive criticism.

“If it’s good, ask your friends. If it’s not good, ask your enemies. Enemies are those who dislike us...whatever we do will never be good enough for them. But don’t be arrogant. Don’t be arrogant. Don’t be arrogant,” he emphasised.

He also expressed disappointment that some of the cynicism came from individuals with religious backgrounds who, he said, voiced their opinions without prudence, ultimately undermining the spirit of cooperation and national development.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said his five-day working visit to New Zealand had opened a new chapter in strengthening strategic cooperation between Malaysia and the Oceanian nation.

The visit covered various sectors, including education, the halal industry, disaster management, trade, agriculture, and the empowerment of the Orang Asli community through engagements with the Maori community.

During the five-day working visit, Ahmad Zahid held bilateral meetings with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, Minister for Maori Development Tama Potaka, Minister for Agriculture and Trade Todd McClay and Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology Dr Shane Reti.

The working visit is part of Malaysia’s efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations with strategic partners in the Asia-Pacific region.

In 2024, the value of Malaysia-New Zealand trade amounted to RM10.72 billion, making Malaysia the second-largest trading partner among ASEAN countries for New Zealand. — Bernama