SHAH ALAM, July 18 — A container lorry skidded and overturned on the Kesas Highway here this morning, causing the chemicals it was carrying to spill onto the road.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the driver of the Shah Alam-bound lorry sustained minor injuries.

He said the department was alerted to the incident at about 10.25 am and arrived at the scene 15 minutes later.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the container lorry was carrying chemical substances including Sulphur, Calcium Carbonate and Titanium Oxide in liquid form, stored in 10 ABC Tanks with a capacity of 1,000 litres each.

“One victim, the lorry driver, was rescued by members of the public and sustained only minor injuries,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said firefighters at the scene were waiting for a contractor to upright and move the container lorry to the roadside to allow chemical cleanup operations to begin.

He said the operation involved 14 officers and personnel from the Shah Alam and Andalas Fire and Rescue Stations, with the Hazmat team also present at the location. — Bernama