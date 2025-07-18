KUANTAN, July 18 — Police arrested a young man on suspicion of concealing the birth and death of a baby boy in a hilly area in Kampung Melayu Desa Kayangan in Brinchang, Cameron Highlands, yesterday.

Cameron Highlands police chief Supt Azri Ramli said police received information from the suspect’s father, who found the baby’s body at 10am.

“The suspect’s father saw a patch of soil that had been dug up when he was going to the water tank located behind their house in the hilly location. He then stumbled on a white cloth bundle containing the dead baby and called police,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the 19-year-old suspect, who works as a cleaner at a homestay, admitted to burying the remains of the two-day-old baby born to his 21-year-old stepsister.

“Following that, police arrested the man at 5.30pm at his home in Kampung Melayu Desa Kayangan yesterday and seized tools such as hoes and shovels used to dig the ground to bury the baby,” he said.

The man has been remanded for four days starting today to assist in investigations under Section 318 of the Penal Code for concealing the birth and death of a baby. — Bernama