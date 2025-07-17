WELLINGTON, July 17 — Malaysia and New Zealand have the potential to strengthen cooperation in disaster management through a more holistic approach, following Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s visit to the National Crisis Management Centre here today.

The visit to the centre, also known as the Beehive Bunker, is seen as opening a new chapter in emergency and disaster management collaboration between the two countries.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said the visit was not merely symbolic but aimed at expanding strategic cooperation encompassing information sharing, education, and disaster safety training, including rescue simulations and disaster victim logistics management.

“Malaysia and New Zealand have long enjoyed cooperation in various fields, but disaster management remains an area with great potential to be enhanced bilaterally,” he told reporters here.

He also welcomed the progress in ongoing negotiations between the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and New Zealand’s National Emergency Management Agency, which are working towards finalising a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the near future.

“I am confident this effort will serve as a landmark for more coordinated, structured and effective cooperation between the two countries, for the safety of the people and stronger regional preparedness,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid’s visit to the Beehive Bunker, located within the New Zealand Parliament building, was joined by an official delegation and senior Malaysian government officials.

The deputy prime minister will conclude his five-day working visit to New Zealand and depart for Kuala Lumpur on Friday (July 18). — Bernama