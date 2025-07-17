KUCHING, July 17 — Claims of a power struggle brewing in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) have been dismissed as the work of those with ulterior motives wishing to stir things up.

PBB information chief Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said it was unfounded to claim PBB president Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg is facing a challenge from PBB deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan for the premier’s post.

“As far as I know from being a member of the party as well as in the supreme council, I don’t see there is any rivalry.

“There is always respect for the leader — the one who is higher than you in the Sarawak political hierarchy. That’s how I noticed all these years,” he told reporters after launching the Kuching Half Marathon Heritage Run 2025 here today.

He was responding to a Free Malaysia Today article titled ‘Silent rivalry brewing in Sarawak over premiership?’, which cited unnamed sources.

Abdul Karim stressed that Sarawak politics is grounded in a culture of respect and discipline, in contrast to the political dynamics seen elsewhere.

“I can’t comment about other regions. In other regions, sometimes, those who are at the top, those who are at the bottom, want to jolok-jolok (provoke) to bring someone down.

“But it does not happen in Sarawak. We have our very deep culture of letting the top leader be in charge until such time when he feels that he needs to step down. Then they will look for whoever is going to replace them. That’s what I see,” he explained.

According to him, even during candidate selection for elections, PBB members have always shown discipline and loyalty.

“When it comes to PBB, there has never been anyone who has been dropped, complaining or revolting. Not that I know. They would willingly let go when told by the leader their time is up.

“We know this is normally one of the big problems in elections. Those who have been there for many years, they refuse to let go. And when let go, they go against you. They support the other side. This is not the culture in PBB,” he said.

While pointing out he could not speak for other components within Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), he stressed PBB members have consistently demonstrated discipline and unity.

“So, all this speculation, all these rumours, I believe are just rumours by those who have got other ulterior motives behind it — mahu jolok sana, jolok sini (trying to stir things up),” he added. — The Borneo Post