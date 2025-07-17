KOTA BHARU, July 17 — The Kelantan police today confirmed that they raided a gay gathering involving more than 20 local men at a bungalow on Jalan Kemumin, middle of last month, raising concerns among authorities about the increasingly bold illicit activities being organised behind closed doors.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said the operation was launched based on public tip-offs and intelligence gathered by a special task force, following a report regarding a so-called “food party” believed to be aimed at the gay community.

“Initial information indicated that over 100 local men were expected to attend the event. However, when the raid was carried out around 1 am, most had already dispersed, and only about 20 individuals remained at the scene,” id in a special press conference at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He added that intelligence reports revealed the event began at night and was intended to continue until morning, with participants required to pay a fee. The event was allegedly promoted via social media platforms.

Mohd Yusoff said that during the raid, police discovered hundreds of condoms and several boxes of HIV medication in a room, believed to have been used by the organisers as a store.

He said further investigations into the mobile phones of three individuals led to the discovery of recordings containing gay pornographic content.

“Out of the more than 20 individuals detained, only three were charged as they were found in possession of pornographic material on their mobile phones,” he said.

He also said there was no evidence of sexual activity at the premises at the time of the raid, and everyone was still fully clothed.

“However, the presence of condoms and HIV medication suggests preparations were in place should such activity happen,” he said.

He said those involved were in their 20s to 30s and came from various backgrounds, including civil servants.

“This is the first reported gay gathering of its kind in Kelantan, and the police successfully acted to detect and raid the event,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff also revealed that some of the participants were found to be HIV positive and were undergoing treatment, believed to be as a preventive measure.

While no sexual activity was observed during the raid, he said, the police are treating the matter seriously, as such gatherings could serve as a platform for the spread of immoral activities and increase the risk of disease transmission, particularly HIV and other sexually transmitted infections.

“The police will continue to monitor the movements of such groups, as we are concerned that they are becoming more active and bold,” he said.

He also urged members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the planning or promotion of such closed-door events, which are often circulated via social media and instant messaging applications. — Bernama