KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today led party leaders in a solemn 30-second bow to the family of Teoh Beng Hock, 16 years after the political aide’s death in custody rocked the nation and sparked a still-unresolved demand for justice.

The silent tribute took place at the DAP headquarters here, just before Loke welcomed the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) public apology over Teoh’s death — calling it “long overdue”.

Speaking at a press conference following a rare statement by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki to mark the anniversary, Loke said the apology was a long-awaited gesture that signalled the government’s willingness to confront past injustices.

“After 16 years, this is the first time MACC has issued a public apology. I think that is the least they must do. It’s long overdue, but we welcome it as a necessary act of transitional justice,” he told reporters.

Teoh, who was the political aide to a Selangor DAP assemblyman, died in 2009 after falling from the then-Selangor MACC office while under interrogation. His death sparked national outrage and persistent demands for accountability.

Loke stressed that despite the apology and the offer of monetary compensation, the case is far from over.

“This does not mean that justice has been served. The case remains open, and investigations by authorities — including the police — must continue until the full truth is revealed,” he said.

Loke added that the government’s goodwill contribution to support the welfare and education of Teoh’s 15-year-old child still stands, and will be managed by Teoh’s widow, Soh Cher Wei.

“At any point in time if new evidence emerges, DAP affirms its unwavering commitment to provide full legal support. As investigations remain incomplete and the results have yet to meet the Teoh family’s expectations, the DAP extends its deepest respect and sorrow to the family,” he said.

Loke was joined by deputy secretary-general Teo Nie Ching, Selangor DAP chairman Ng Sze Han, and Teoh’s former employer Ean Yong Hian Wah during the bow.

Teoh’s family rejected the monetary offer yesterday.