KLUANG, July 17 — The Johor Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) managed to capture six wild elephants during an operation within the vicinity of Kampung Pinggir here today.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said all six elephants, described as disruptive, were captured at 2pm during the Integrated Elephant Translocation Operation that was led by Perhilitan.

He said the operation, that started on Monday in Sembrong, was mounted following complaints that the wild elephants had caused disturbance for villagers in Kampung Sri Lukut near here.

“The captured wild elephants, with some measuring up to two metres in height, have been identified as belonging to the Taman Negara ID herd.

“This particular herd has been known to frequently cause trouble and create conflicts,” he said in a posting on his official Facebook page today.

One of the captured wild elephants, measuring up to two metres in height, that was identified from the Taman Negara ID herd, July 17, 2025. — Picture courtesy of Ling Tian Soon

Ling said the operation is an ongoing effort by the Elephant Translocation Unit with the Johor and Peninsular Perhilitan.

Yesterday, Johor Perhilitan announced that it would mount a large-scale Integrated Elephant Translocation Operation to relocate 25 elephants from conflict zones across Peninsular Malaysia, starting this month through July next year.

Perhilitan director-general Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim said the operation is a strategic move to address the issue of elephant-human conflict in a comprehensive and effective manner.

He said Johor was the first state to host the operation.

The Integrated Elephant Translocation Operation aims to systematically reduce elephant conflict in high-risk locations, identify and relocate elephant groups that are actively disrupting agricultural areas, villages and residential areas.

In addition, the operation also aims to restore the ecosystem through wild elephant population control outside of their original habitat and the collection of scientific data to improve management policies.