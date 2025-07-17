BANGI, July 17 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) is now in the final stage of reviewing new improvements in the Demerit Points System For Traffic Offences (Kejara), which is a safety mechanism to take serial offenders and dangerous drivers off the road.

JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the improvements that will be implemented are part of the massive overhaul of the Kejara system as announced by Transport Minister Anthony Loke recently.

“The Kejara system is currently in the final review stage at JPJ before we take it to the Transport Ministry for consideration on what improvements will be implemented to the new Kejara system,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after an engagement session with the Association of Lorry Operators and Express Tourism Bus Operators on road safety initiatives here today.

Aedy Fadly said the improvement aspects in this system need to go through a certain period of time because it also involves certain legal aspects and amendments.

“Amendments to the procedures will take time because it needs to go through higher levels such as the Attorney General and so on,” he said.

Previously, Loke said Kejara would be overhauled soon because the system is currently ineffective and is deemed to be a failure.

Loke said that previously, the deduction of demerit points would only be done after a traffic offender has paid the summons or has been charged in court and not when the summons notice is issued.

The Kejara system is a procedure for assigning demerit points to motor vehicle drivers who commit scheduled offences under the Road Transport Act 1987 and the regulations thereunder.

A total of 20 offences identified as potentially causing serious or fatal accidents and endangering other road users was included in the list of offences under the (new) demerit point system.

Meanwhile, Aedy Fadly said holders of the Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and Goods Vehicle Licence (GDL) who are involved in serious accidents will go through a certain process before a decision is made on whether the licence will be suspended.

“JPJ will not immediately suspend a licence. A show-cause notice will be issued first and an assessment will be made on whether or not suspension is necessary. The state JPJ director is authorised to make this decision,” he said.

He said the suspension of licence will only involve PSV and GDL, not the Malaysian Driving Licence (LMMy) for the drivers involved.

“So far, five drivers have had their PSV licences suspended. It is not permanently suspended. It is temporary and comes with a specfic term and duration,” he said.

Regarding today’s engagement session, he said JPJ informed stakeholders about the progress of efforts so far to improve road safety.

“The participants have given very positive feedback and asked that JPJ regularly hold town hall discussions, which we initiated for the first time this year.

“My team and I have agreed to hold this town hall dialogues periodically at the request of the industry,” he said. — Bernama