WELLINGTON, July 16 — After more than seven decades without review, the Aboriginal Peoples Act 1954 (Act 134) is now being amended, drawing inspiration from the empowerment model of the Māori community in New Zealand, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that among the key elements introduced by the New Zealand government — and potentially adaptable in Malaysia — are land ownership rights, more inclusive access to education, and the establishment of dedicated financing agencies to support indigenous entrepreneurship.

“This Act 134 is 71 years old, and many aspects need to be re-examined. Here in New Zealand, we are not only looking at land ownership issues, but also rights in education, business and financing,” he said at a press conference at Rumah Malaysia here today.

However, Ahmad Zahid stressed that New Zealand’s approach could not be adopted wholesale, as it must be adapted to suit the needs and realities of the Orang Asli community in Malaysia.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, is on a five-day working visit to New Zealand, which ends on Friday.

He explained that the amendments to Act 134 are at the preliminary draft stage, with stakeholder engagement ongoing involving various parties, including Orang Asli academics and professionals.

The Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA), which falls under his ministry, has been tasked with restructuring the community development ecosystem to ensure it goes beyond basic needs such as infrastructure and education.

“The aim of the amendment is not to deny rights, but to strengthen protection for the Orang Asli community.

“It will go through Cabinet-level discussions before being tabled in Parliament, debated, voted on, and subsequently presented to the King for his consent for gazetting,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also emphasised the need for close cooperation with state governments, given that land ownership matters fall under state jurisdiction.

“Engagement sessions with state leaders and representatives from 377 Orang Asli villages are ongoing. We want a comprehensive and inclusive approach,” he said.

He said over 225,000 Orang Asli have been recorded in Peninsular Malaysia, and the government has never sidelined the interests of the community despite it being a minority.

As such, he expects the draft amendments to Act 134 to be tabled in the March session of Parliament next year.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid held a meeting with New Zealand’s Minister for Māori Development, Tama Potaka, at the country’s Parliament.

The meeting opened avenues for bilateral cooperation in indigenous community development and served as a platform for policy and experience exchange between the two countries.

He also held a bilateral meeting with New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Regulation, David Seymour, and attended an engagement session with the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand president, Ibrar Sheikh, at Rumah Malaysia. — Bernama