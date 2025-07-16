MELAKA, July 16 — Melaka police seized 351 airsoft pistols, worth more than RM105,000, in a raid on a toy shop in Cheng Technology Park here yesterday.

State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said during the inspection at 10.22am yesterday, police arrested a 42-year-old man who was the caretaker of the premises that had been operating for over a year.

He said the fake guns were seized because the trader did not possess a licence to import imitation weapons under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960.

“The premises previously had a licence to sell imitation weapons, but it had not been renewed, causing police to inspect the premises, and we found fake weapons in the store involved.

“The police will not issue a licence for the sale of toy pistols because they fear buyers may misuse the weapons to commit robbery, extortion or criminal intimidation,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

He said the fake guns were also sold with airsoft pistol bullets, which can cause injuries if misused.

He said that although the police have not detected any criminal cases suspected of using these fake pistols that were seized, the raids were committed to curb the sale (of airsoft pistols) as an initial step to curb the dumping of these weapons into the local market and the misuse of these pistols.

Commenting further, Dzulkhairi said initial investigations found that the pistols were brought through the country’s northern border to be sold in Melaka in person or online at a price of between RM200 and RM300.

He also said each pistol was found to have been purchased at a cost price of around RM20 to RM30.

He added that the police were also tracking down the business owner for further investigations. — Bernama