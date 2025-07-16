KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested two Bangladeshi men, including a director of an overseas-based tourism company, on suspicion of masterminding a syndicate involved in bringing foreign nationals into the country without undergoing proper checks.

According to a source, the two suspects, both in their 50s, were arrested by the MACC during an operation conducted between 5 pm and 7 pm yesterday in Negeri Sembilan and Kuala Lumpur.

“The suspects are believed to be foreign agents who offered bribes to enforcement officers at KLIA 1 (Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1) to facilitate the entry of foreign nationals through the country’s entry points,” the source said.

The syndicate’s modus operandi involves approaching enforcement officers at KLIA 1 to carry out ‘counter setting’ activities, aimed at easing the clearance process for foreign nationals upon arrival.

The suspects have been remanded for six days until July 20, following a remand order issued by Senior Registrar Shaik Zuladdruse Merican Sadzol Othman Merican at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division senior director Datuk Saiful Ezral Arifin, when contacted, confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 16(b) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama