KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — A post shared on Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s official Facebook page has announced the passing of his pet cat, Kiky, prompting an outpouring of condolences from followers.

The post included photos of the former prime minister with the orange-white feline, including one showing the cat waiting at the front entrance of a home.

“Kiky is no longer with us, guys,” the post read.

“Thank you, Allah, for arranging Kiky to be a part of my life all this while. She was very sweet and loving,” it added.

The post also mentioned that Kiky would wait by the door every day when Najib returned from work, before ending with a short farewell: “Rest well, Kiky”.

Among the comments left by followers, one user wrote: “Even a cat knows how to long for and love DSN (Datuk Seri Najib)... she waited for her master’s return until the very end.”

Another recalled personally meeting Kiky during a visit to Najib’s home to deliver nasi dagang.

Though Najib is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for corruption linked to SRC International, his Facebook page continues to be updated with personal reflections, statements and political commentary.

Najib is currently seeking court recognition and enforcement of a royal addendum order that would allow him to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest.