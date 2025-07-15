PETALING JAYA, July 15 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke said today that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has made it very clear a decision to fill the vacant top leadership positions in the judiciary will be finalised this week.

Loke said the matter was affirmed and relayed to all government backbenchers during a closed-door meeting with Anwar in Putrajaya yesterday.

“I mean, he has mentioned and briefed the Cabinet from time to time, but yesterday we were given an overall picture so that our backbenchers are also aware of what is going on.

“And the prime minister made it very clear that a decision will be made soon because the biggest concern right now is that there are vacancies in the top tier of the judiciary, especially the Chief Justice.

“The prime minister also made it very clear that he will present it to the Conference of Rulers, which will meet tomorrow, and we hope that once the Conference of Rulers gives its consent, a decision will be announced,” he told reporters after officiating Malaysia Maritime Week 2025 at Sunway Resort Hotel here.

The post of Chief Justice became vacant on July 1 following the end of Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat’s six-year tenure.

The second-highest position, President of the Court of Appeal, became vacant a day later when Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim’s term ended after more than two years and five months in office.

Both judges retired upon reaching the mandatory retirement age of 66 and were not granted the optional six-month extension.

Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim is currently carrying out the duties of Chief Justice until a new appointment is made.