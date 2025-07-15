KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The investigation paper (IP) on the case of singer Nurshahila Amir Amzah, also known as Shila Amzah, claiming to have been verbally assaulted by a legendary male singer during a concert practice session, will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutors’ Office for further action.

Kuala Lumpur Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said the police were in the process of completing the investigation paper.

“So far, the police have recorded the statements of four individuals, including the complainant, to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

The police are investigating the case under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation following a report lodged by Shila at the Dang Wangi District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 5.31 pm last Thursday. — Bernama