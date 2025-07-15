JOHOR BAHRU, July 15 — Police have arrested three male foreigners to assist investigations into the stabbing of disabled taxi driber at a workers’ dormitory in Desa Cemerlang here on Saturday.

Seri Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Sohaimi Ishak said that the men were arrested at the workers’ dormitory in Desa Cemerlang at around 2.30 am on Sunday.

“The three suspects have been remanded for four days till Thursday for further investigations,” he told Bernama last night.

The taxi driver, Mohd Zulkefli Mydin, 40, was stabbed in the abdomen and left thigh and also had his left wrist slashed during the attack and was taken to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for emergency treatment at about 10.30 pm the day of the attack. — Bernama