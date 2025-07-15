KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar today said that the upcoming announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to bring joy to Malaysians, including civil servants.

According to a report in Harian Metro, Shamsul declined to elaborate further, saying the initiative was a “surprise” and fully under wraps.

“If it’s for the public, they’ll be happy. If it’s for civil servants, they’ll be happy too, Allah willing,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Anwar hinted on Facebook that a special “appreciation” for the people would be announced soon.

The post included the slogan “Bersama Malaysiaku” (with my Malaysia).

No official date for the announcement has been shared.