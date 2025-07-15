JOHOR BARU, July 15 — Six members of an online fraud and sexual extortion syndicate pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to multiple charges involving child sexual offences, human trafficking, and labour exploitation.

The accused — Sham Chee Fei, 33; Kuek Pei Lin, 19; Lee Chun Kit, 28; Tommy Voo Tze Hau, 27; a 17-year-old male; and Abdul Rahufur Rahim Idris, 30 — were brought before two judges for a string of offences.

Sham, Kuek, Lee, Voo and the minor were jointly charged with trafficking a 15-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, and a 26-year-old man for labour exploitation by deception.

The trafficking offences allegedly took place at a house on Jalan Lagenda 34, Taman Lagenda Putra in Kulai, between March 23 and May 23.

They were charged under Sections 14 and 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, read with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carry sentences of up to life imprisonment, caning, and hefty fines.

Separately, Kuek, Voo, and the juvenile were also charged with attempting to produce child sexual abuse material involving the two teenage victims.

These charges, under Section 5 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, carry up to 30 years’ imprisonment and six strokes of the cane.

Abdul Rahufur was charged under Section 15(f) of the same Act for allegedly ordering the teenage girl to perform sexual acts on the teenage boy.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to RM20,000, or both, for the alleged act committed on May 22-23.

Lee was also separately charged with possessing child sexual abuse material — two photos and two videos — found on a mobile phone on June 20.

The prosecution was led by Deputy Public Prosecutors Nur Diyana Zubir and Nur Farah Wahida Shahudin, while multiple defence counsels represented the accused.

Bail ranging from RM6,000 to RM35,000 was granted for each accused, with conditions including monthly police reporting, surrender of passports, and no tampering with witness.

The court set August 13, 14, and 19 for mention and document submission, while Sham, Voo and one M. Nageswaran also face separate charges in Kulai for allegedly causing grievous hurt with a rubber hose.



