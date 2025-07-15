PUTRAJAYA, July 15 — The fight against corruption is not only a moral imperative, but also a driver of strong, inclusive, and sustainable economic development, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the Malaysia International Conference on Governance and Integrity 2025 here today, the Prime Minister emphasised that corruption in all its insidious forms poses a serious threat to economic progress and national harmony. cost

“It inflates the cost of doing business, distorts fair competition, stifles innovation, and deters both domestic and foreign investment.

“Corruption diverts public funds from essential sectors such as critical infrastructure, quality education, and accessible healthcare,” he said.

Anwar said corruption creates an uneven playing field, disadvantages ethical businesses and hindering the equitable distribution of economic benefits.

Furthermore, it often leads to short-sighted decisions that exploit the country’s national resources without regard for future generations, he said.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

Anwar said the fight against corruption is a shared responsibility that requires courage, integrity, and active participation of all segments of society.

“I used to assume, at least when I was in your position as ‘rakyat’ (members of the public), that it was an easy task (to fight corruption). Now I realise it is a tough, challenging and formidable task.

“It’s not necessarily popular, particularly when you start probing into big tycoons and extremely wealthy political leaders. But we must remain determined because the action must involve every segment of society with the courage to stand together, to defend transparency, fairness and justice.

He said that the government is tackling corruption head-on, guided by the principles of sustainability, care, compassion, respect, innovation, prosperity, and trust.

“We have a very effective anti-corruption commission that is determined to act decisively and give a clear message that there is zero tolerance for corruption in this country.

“Even though this is my dream, I want to make sure that this country, within a few years, emerges as one of the most dynamic emerging economies that is strong, committed, and free from corruption.

“Our promise to end corruption is absolute, to bring back integrity to our institutions, protect public interests, and rebuild public trust,” he said.

Anwar emphasised that the effort to combat corruption becomes even more important as Malaysia assumes on the ASEAN Chairmanship this year, with its focus to boost economic development across the region, themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

“We believe that an unwavering commitment to combating corruption will enhance national and regional competitiveness, foster a dynamic business environment, and ensure inclusive economic growth that reaches all segments of society, especially youth, minorities, and marginalised communities,” he said.

He cited Malaysia’s progress on the Corruption Perceptions Index as a key benchmark, reaffirming the National Anti-Corruption Strategy’s target to position the country among the world’s top 25 least corrupt nations by 2033. — Bernama



