KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) will summon two new witnesses tomorrow to record their statements as part of the investigation into the eHati marriage programme, which is alleged to involve immoral activities and the dissemination of questionable beliefs.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said that the case is being investigated under Section 7 of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Selangor) Enactment 1995.

“So far, I can confirm that the investigation has begun, and we hope that the witnesses will be present tomorrow,” he said after officiating the pre-launch ceremony of the 65th International Quran Recitation and Memorisation Assembly (MTHQA), at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL), today.

Mohd Na’im said that two women, who were the initial witnesses, had previously lodged a complaint with the Jais Research Division.

“However, I was informed by the Enforcement Division that both complainants appeared somewhat hesitant to come forward and provide further information to Jais. I hope this issue can be clarified, so that everyone understands the situation and the truth can be revealed,” he said.

“It is crucial for witnesses to come forward and assist the Jais Enforcement Division in carrying out a professional investigation, to ensure that no party is unfairly treated,” he said.

He added that the Jais Enforcement Division is also working closely with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which will investigate the case from the standpoint of potential civil law offences.

In this regard, he urged all parties with relevant information to step forward and fully cooperate with the authorities.

“I sincerely urge all parties involved, or with relevant information, to come forward and assist the Jais Enforcement Division by providing truthful details, so that the matter can be resolved fairly and transparently,” he said.

The public was recently taken aback by revelations on social media alleging that the eHati motivational programme, reportedly organised by a married couple, involved immoral activities and the propagation of dubious beliefs.

In a recent post on the user’s Facebook page, it was claimed that two women had performed a nude dance during a session, held at a convention centre in Shah Alam.

It was further alleged that participants were given a liquid of unknown contents that induced emotional changes in a short time and were instructed to undergo ‘holy cleansing baths’ and ‘rebirth’ rituals resembling practices from other religions. — Bernama